'The course is 90% my thing - Laurens Sweeck confident for Belgian Cyclocross Nationals

Crelan-Corendon racer and Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) widely tipped as top favourites

He's got the condition, the motivation and a course which suits him down to the ground: to say that Laurens Sweeck is keenly looking forward to Sunday's Belgian Cyclocross National Championships would be no understatement at all. 

Already crowned Belgian Champion in the speciality back in 2020, together with Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek), the 31-year-old Crelan-Corendon racer is widely tipped as a top favourite for the battle in Heusden-Zolder, where icy conditions forced a delay of an hour to the start to the Elite Women's race on Saturday. 

