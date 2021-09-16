The Amazing Race documentary shows Jack Thompson riding Tour de France route in 10 days – Video

Following ultra-cyclist Jack Thompson's feat of riding the entire 2021 Tour de France route in 10 days earlier this summer, Wahoo Fitness have released a film documenting his ride – 'The Amazing Chase'.

The Australian set off on his herculean challenge in Brest on July 5, as the pro peloton were preparing for stage 10 during the first rest day of the race. Thompson went on to ride the 3,552 kilometres, taking in 14-hour days along the way for a total of 127 hours and 45 minutes on the bike.

Thompson had previously taken on mammoth challenges such as riding three Everest attempts in three countries in three days in 2019 and setting a Guinness world record for the most kilometres ridden in seven days at 3,505 kilometres.

He rolled into Paris and the Champs-Elysées before the peloton, having been supported by a small team of five people along the way and transferring between stage finishes and starts by bus.

The 33-minute film about his massive ride has now been released and is available to view on Youtube now.

Thompson also wrote a blog detailing his experience during the ride, saying at the start that he enjoyed the process of battling through the tougher moments to enjoy the experience along the way.

"These challenges are almost like mini life-cycles," he said. "What I’ve learnt is that you have these good times and you have these difficult times and you can’t have the good times unless you have the difficult times. I enjoy that process of suffering through the hard times and the reward at the other end.

"You can do really cool things and push the limit of what’s possible. I suffer from depression. it’s OK to suffer from depression. You can still do these really cool things; it doesn’t need to hinder you."

Check out The Amazing Race above.