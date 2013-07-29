Ten Dam set to sign new contract with Belkin

Image 1 of 3 Laurens ten Dam sporting Belkin's new kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads teammate Laurens ten Dam to the finish at Ax 3 Domaines (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fresh from a 13th-place finish at the Tour de France, Laurens ten Dam is set to sign on with Team Belkin for a further two seasons, ending speculation linking him with a move away from the Dutch squad.

De Telegraaf reported on Monday morning that ten Dam has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at Belkin until the end of the 2015 season. Ten Dam has since confirmed that he is likely to stay with the team but that the contract has not yet been finalised and signed.

“It is going to happen. We still have a few final details to discuss,” ten Dam told nusport.nl. “We’re not rushing it but I don’t expect anything will go wrong.”

De Telegraaf reports that Astana had made firm overtures to ten Dam, and the 32-year-old was also linked with a possible move to Team Sky in recent weeks. Instead, ten Dam seems certain to remain in situ at Belkin, which he joined in 2008, when under the sponsorship of Rabobank.

8th overall at the Vuelta a España last season, ten Dam’s stock continued to rise with a series of strong showings during the opening two weeks of the Tour de France but he faded in the final week and eventually slipped out of the top ten. Ten Dam is slated to line up in this year’s Vuelta alongside Bauke Mollema, who finished 6th in the Tour.