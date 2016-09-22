Teams head to Giro dell'Emilia and GP Bruno Beghelli - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 After being active in the intermediate sprints, Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) defends the sprinter's jersey at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Lisa Morzenti signs with Astana Women's Team (Image credit: Astana Women's Team) Image 3 of 4 The Ale Cipollini team at the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 4 Sophie De Boer claimed victory in CrossVegas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cervelo Bigla announced Thursday that they will be on the start line at the upcoming Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale, followed by Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Internazionale, held on September 24 and 25, respectively. They will be the last set of races ahead of the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in October.

Related Articles De Boer wins CrossVegas World Cup

"We're in preparation now for our last major goal of the season, the team time trial in Doha. These two races are part of the preparation for that. We have a group of eight riders who will stay together in Italy for seven days in total over these races, purely as preparation for the team time trial," Team Manager Thomas Campana said.

"The team is in good form and we will look for success over this weekend but we will stay focussed on the bigger picture, which is to get proper racing into the legs for Doha."

Cervelo Bigla for Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale and Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Internazionale: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Clara Koppenburg, Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin, Joelle Numainville, Lisa Klein, Lotta Lepistö and Stephanie Pohl

Alé Cipollini close out 2016 season at Giro dell'Emilia and GP Bruno Beghelli

Alé Cipollini Galassia will close out the season in Italy at the Giro dell'Emilia International Women Elite and the GP Bruno Beghelli International Women Elite.

Emilia Fahlin will lead the team that also includes Marta Bastianelli, Martina Alzini, Ane Santesteban, Anna Trevisi and Polish Malgorzata Jasinska. The 99 km race starts from Piazza Costituzione in Bologna and finishes on a climb to San Luca. It is one of the classic climbs of Italian cycling, with short but steep pitches.

Beatrice Rossato will replace Alzini at the GP Bruno Beghelli held the following day. The race will be held on circuits to be repeated six times for a total of 80 kilometres. The event will start and finish in Monteveglio.

"It will be an important opportunity for all girls, to close in the best way this 2016. We are at the end of the season but we have lot of enthusiasm, we will face both races with confidence, determination and, also, with ambitions," said sports director Fortunato Lacquaniti.

"These are two prestigious races, in which we have a well-matched training. We know that we can do very well both Saturday and Sunday. For the girls it will be also an important test before the Doha World Championships, scheduled in less than a month."

Watch the elite women’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup – CrossVegas

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup kicked off at CrossVegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday. Watch as Sophie De Boer wins a three-up sprint ahead of 2015 champion and three-time winner Katerina Nash and American Katie Compton.

Astana sign junior European time trial champion Morzenti

Astana Women's Team announced the signing of the new junior time trial European champion Lisa Morzenti for season 2017. It will be her first year racing on the elite women's circuit.

"I'm very happy, I've raced for 10 years now and we all have the ambition to reach the top level: for me it's a wonderful emotion to arrive here with Astana," Morzenti said.

Morzenti joins the team from Eurotarget Still Bike, and that team's director Giovanni Fidanza will join Astana Women's Team as well.

"I worked very well with him," Morzenti said. "I think it's very important to have a technical continuity: I thank him a lot because he's been a key reference for me during the season."

Fidanza added that he is looking forward to working with a team of young talent.

"At Astana I'll find a young and talented group and I'm sure that these riders can improve and give a lot to the team. Young riders must understand that when they arrive in the top category they need time, two or three years, to improve: you have to continue your work with determination and not to be discouraged or demoralized if results doesn't arrive immediately. From what I saw, at Astana I'll find this philosophy: there are no pressure to obtain results at any cost and the team gives to the young riders the right time to improve."