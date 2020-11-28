Teams announced for 2021 Tour du Rwanda

Organisers of the UCI 2.1 Tour du Rwanda have announced that the race will be held from February 21 to 28 in and around the capital city of Kigali under strict COVID-19 protocols. Israel Start-Up Nation was the sole WorldTour team named to the 17 participating teams, whereby the final two teams will be nominated on January 15.

The eight-day race will include a total elevation of 16,347 metres and will take the peloton up the Wall of Kigali and the Mount Kigali, according to a press release issued by the race organisers.

Fifteen teams have been announced, with two spots set to be nominated in January. Israel Start-Up Nation will be on the start line, however, the organisers did not confirm whether new signing Chris Froome will participate.

The race will also host four ProTeams including Total Direct Energie, B&B Hotels, Team Novo Nordisk, and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec. There will also be seven Continental teams participating including two Rwanda-based teams Benediction Cycling Team and Skol Adrien Cycling Academy. Three national teams from Rwanda, Algeria, Ethiopia.

Natnael Tesfatsion, who rode for the NTT Continental team and will move to Androni for 2021, won the 2020 edition of the Tour du Rwanda ahead of Moise Mugisha (SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Academy) and Kent Main (ProTouch).

Image 1 of 1 2021 Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

2021 Tour du Rwanda teams