Teams announced for 2018 La Course by Le Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 The La Course pursuit podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) in the middle of the La Course podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Annemiek van Vleuten wins La Course on the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France gets underway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 The peloton passes under the La Course sign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of La Course by Le Tour de France announced the 20 teams that will participate in the one-day Women's WorldTour event set to take place on July 17.

Mitchelton-Scott will return to defend their title, after Annemiek Van Vleuten won the two-day event last year. Boels Dolmans, Sunweb, Canyon-SRAM and Wiggle High5 will also be on the start line.

In its fifth edition this summer, La Course returns to a one-day race that will be held in conjunction with the Tour de France stage 10 where the men will race 159km from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand.

The women will race for 112.5km, starting in Annecy, and the route includes four ascents; Coll de Bluffy (1.5km at 5.5%), Côte de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt (5.5km at 4.9%), and then the Col de Romme (8.8km at 8.9%) and Col de la Colombière (7.5km at 8.5%) - before a 12km descent into Le Grand-Bornand.

The women's race will use a total of 78 kilometres of the men’s stage, with 28 kilometres between Annecy and Thônes then the final 50 kilometres between Bonneville and Le Grand-Bornand.

La Course started out in 2014 as a circuit race on the Champs Elysées. Last year, organisers ASO expanded the event to two days that saw a summit finish on the Col d'Izoard followed by a pursuit-style time trial in Marseille.

Van Vleuten secured the title after winning both stages. Past winners of the one-day editions include Chloe Hosking, Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos.

La Course by Le Tour de France 2018 teams





Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.