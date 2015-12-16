Team Sky holiday party - video and gallery
British team celebrates early at Mallorca training camp
The riders of Team Sky gathered at their training camp this month in Mallorca, and cooked up a novel holiday greetings video for their fans that involved some hard work from Ian Stannard and Ben Swift.
Related Articles
The team brought in some video production specialists to rig up thousands of fairy lights to two stationary trainers, which Stannard and Swift pedalled to provide enough power for the lights to glow.
The riders and staff also gathered for their annual holiday fancy dress party, with manager David Brailsford playing the part of Santa Claus. There were plenty of ugly sweaters and elf hats to go around.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy