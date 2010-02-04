Team Noris looking forward despite lack of sponsor

The 2009 Equipe Nürnberger (Image credit: Olaf Grünewald)

Team Noris is officially registered for the 2010 season, although it still has no name sponsor and has lost many of its riders. But the former Equipe Nürnberger is not about to let that stop it, although it looks as if World Champion Nicole Cooke will not be joining the team.

The team was on the list of registered women's teams announced by the International Cycling Union on Wednesday, but it was simply confirmation for team Sport Director Jochen Dornbusch. “I have known this since January 18,” he told Cyclingnews.

“I see this as a chance for a new start. Of course we must all make financial sacrifices, but I think we can be successful.”

The team will reportedly hold on to one of its former World champions, Amber Neben, but apparently not the other, Nicole Cooke. Cooke, of Great Britain, had signed with the team in autumn when it appeared that Skyter Shipping would take over team sponsorship. Skyter withdrew from the deal unexpectedly in December, leaving the squad scrambling.

“I don't think Nicole Cooke will ride with us. I think she doesn't want to,” Dornbusch said. “Amber wants to. I have spoken with her and am waiting for an email from her as to how she plans to do it.” Neben is not yet confirmed with the team, but has told Cyclingnews that she intends to remain faithful to the team. Cooke could not be reached for comment.

The riders will be paid at a reduced rate or be supported by private sponsors or by their families.

Still, Dornbusch was looking forward to the start of the season. “I am happy. I am happy that that we will continue, and I hope that we find a new sponsor in the coming month. We have a good team, with Trixi Worrack, Angela Hennig and the others.

The team will open its season with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 27. Trixi Worrack, Elke Gebhardt, Angela Hennig, Marlen Jörhend and Bianca Purath are currently riding for the German national team in the Ladies Tour of Qatar.



NORIS CYCLING 2010

Elke Gebhardt (GER)

Angela Hennig (GER)

Jennifer Hohl (SUI)

Marlen Jöhrend (GER)

Romy Kasper (GER)

Biance Purath (GER)

Madeleine Sandig (GER)

Trixi Worrack (GER)