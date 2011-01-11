Team NetApp to ride Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 2 Then NetApp took over on the front (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 2 Steve Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) shows his 'tache (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Team NetApp is Germany's highest-ranked squad, and is looking to build for the future. The team was presented on Tuesday in Amsterdam, at the sponsor's European headquarters, and also made the announcement that it had officially been invited to the Amgen Tour of California.



