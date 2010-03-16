Team Jamis kicks off the 2010 season

Rotem Ishai on the "Waterfall" (Image credit: Elliot Sherman)

Team Jamis presented its factory racing team in Israel and Utah. Kicking off the season on a positive note, its riders Rotem Ishay, Jason Sager and new addition Robbie Squire logged some top ten finishes during the past two weekends of competition.

"We're excited to welcome to the team American Robbie Squire, 19, who joins returning member Rotem Ishay, 23, of Israel," said Sal Crochiola of Jamis. "These guys will be anchoring the team in UCI and World Cup cross country events in Europe and North America as they prepare for their respective national championship races and ultimately, the World Championship mountain bike events in Canada later this summer."

New Englander Adam Snyder, 25, is also returning to Team Jamis again. He'll join former road pro, Omer Kem, 28, of Salem, Oregon, and returning members Blake Harlan, 23, of Boulder, Colorado, and Jason Sager in all mountain, cross country and endurance mountain bike races.

"Our goal is to make an impact on the events we attend - be it a UCI cross country event, a leading regional event, or an endurance downhill race stage race. Our goals are race podiums and to ride the most shredable trails in the areas we're racing in along the way; however, the highest goals for the team are the championship events," said manager Jason Sager of his team's ambitions.

"We want athletes racing in their respective national championship jerseys and riding their Jamis bikes at the World Championships this summer."

The team has a fleet of bikes at its disposal. "We have one of the most comprehensive selection of bikes I've ever had access to - from nine-kilogram carbon 29'er hardtails (Jamis d29 Team) with tubular Edge Composites wheels and GEAX tires, to the new Dakar SixFifty B2 platform trail bikes," said Sager." Other sponsors include Geax, Edge Composites, Chris King, FSA, SRAM, Rock Shox, Hayes, WTB, Crank Brothers, GoreTex, Mt Borah, Specialized, Clif Bar and Louis Garneau.

Following back-to-back weekends of racing in Israel, Jamis racers will be attending early season events such as the Pan Am Continental Championships in Guatemala and Sea Otter Classic in April.

Team Jamis for 2010

Blake Harlan

Rotem Ishay

Omer Kem

Jason Sager (manager)

Adam Snyder

Robbie Squire