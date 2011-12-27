Team GB opt for Surrey base ahead of London 2012 Olympics

Wiggins will be in action at the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Team GB cycling team will be based in Surrey before and during the London 2012 Olympic Games, with medal hopefuls Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Nicole Cooke and Lizzie Armitstead joining 15 other Olympic and Paralympic squads in the county that borders London. With part of the Olympic road race taking place on Surrey's roads, the riders will be looking to familiarise themselves with their surroundings ahead of their early start during the Games - the men's road race (250km) is one of the first events, on July 28, with the women's road race (140km) coming a day later.

Cavendish, the newly-crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, is the current Road World Champion and is heavily favoured to win gold. He also won the Olympic test event over the course back in August. Cooke and Armitstead will need to put their differences aside and perform better than they did at the worlds in Copenhagen earlier this year if they are force their way into medal contention in front of their home fans.

"These athletes demand world class training facilities and superb accommodation to ensure they are at their physical and mental peak for the 2012 Games," said Denise Saliagopoulos, Surrey's cabinet member for community services and the 2012 Games.

"With this in mind, it is no surprise so many teams have chosen Surrey as their base. "The deadline for teams to obtain up to £25,000 from Locog as a training grant has been extended until the end of February. We'd be delighted to speak to Olympic and Paralympic nations and show them the superb facilities Surrey has to offer to help prepare their athletes for London 2012."