Team Colombia gathered in homeland for first training camp

Team Colombia, formerly Colombia Coldeportes, is in the midst of its first training camp for the upcoming season. The team has gathered at Zipaquira, Colombia, to take advantage of the altitude and the pleasant climate, as it prepares for its next assault on both the South American and European racing scene.

All but one of the team's 18 riders are at this city 50 km north of Bogota. Missing is newcomer Leonard Duque, who stayed in France with his wife and newborn son. The team will work together until December 12.

Last week the riders met at the Cento de Alto Rendimiento in Bogota for functional evaluation, oxygen consumption and lactic acid tests. “The test showed coherency between the training schedule and the current degree of condition,” said team doctor Massimiliano Mantovani. “The comparison with last year’s result also gave a positive outlook, and on this basis we will set up the new training programs to get the riders in optimal condition by the season beginning.”

Team management was equally pleased with the results. “Our guys clearly did their homework, we found them in good condition, and also the newcomers look ready and focused on the new year,” said sport director Oscar Pellicioli. “I think we are building on a good basis.”

The other five new riders, Juan Esteban Arango, Edwin Avila, Alexis Camacho, Duber

Quintero and Juan Pablo Valencia quickly meshed with their new teammates, the team said, through training, meetings and football in their spare time.

“Being an all-Colombian team, the riders had a chance to meet each other at some point in their development, and that helped to create a positive atmosphere right away,” according to sport director Valerio Tebaldi.