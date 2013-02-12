Tchmil raises questions about Lappartient's bid for UEC presidency

David Lappartient, president of the French Cycling Federation, is a candidate for presidency of the European Cycling Union. (Image credit: AFP)

Andre Tchmil, president of the Moldavian Cycling Federation and a candidate for the European Cycling Union's (UEC) presidency, today released a letter in which he seeks clarity and transparency regarding French Cycling Federation (FFC) president David Lappartient's own bid for president of the UEC.

The UEC, a continental confederation that represents 48 different countries and organises the European championships, will elect a new president on March 3, 2013 with Tchmil and Lappartient the two candidates in the running.

Lappartient had sent out a letter to the various European national federations on February 4, 2013 regarding his bid for presidency and Tchmil today questioned several aspects of the Frenchman's communication, in particular an apparent endorsement by outgoing UEC president Wojciech Walkiewicz which Tchmil contends is in violation of the UCI constitution.

"Does Mr. Walkievicz endorse you as a candidate for UEC President on the basis of a resolution of the Management Committee of the UEC (we are unaware of the existence of such resolution), or is he doing it on his own accord?" Tchmil said in his letter. "Can this be regarded as an abuse of administrative power of UEC officials in favour of only one of the candidates? Does this comply with P. 25.2 (b) of UCI Constitution which stipulates that Presidents of Continental Confederations shall be elected in a democratic election?"

Tchmil also calls into question the ability of Lappartient to be an effective UEC president with his current commitments as head of one of Europe's largest cycling federations, his term as Mayor and elected representative for his department in France plus the possibility that Lappartient will seek the UCI presidency in September.

Lappartient recently made headlines for his suggestion that the Tour de France should revert to being contested by national teams, instead of trade teams, but the proposition was rejected by Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

Following is the letter Andre Tchmil sent on February 12, 2013 to David Lappartient and the National Federations of Europe:

Chisinau, 12th February 2013

No.: 304

Attn: Mr. David Lappartient

President of FFC

Candidate for UEC President

Copy: National Federations

Subject: your letter to National Federations of Europe dated 4 February 2013

Dear Mr. President,

Thank you for your letter to National Federations of Europe dated 4 February 2013, including our Federation, in which you ask for support in the upcoming elections of UEC President on 3 March 2013. Before making the decision about the vote I would like to request you to provide explanation of the following points.

1. You begin your letter by saying you already have the support of President Wojciech WALKIEWICZ, and you would like to seek our votes.

This implies a question: does Mr. Walkievicz endorse you as a candidate for UEC President on the basis of a resolution of the Management Committee of the UEC (we are unaware of the existence of such resolution), or is he doing it on his own accord? Can this be regarded as an abuse of administrative power of UEC officials in favour of only one of the candidates? Does this comply with P. 25.2 (b) of UCI Constitution which stipulates that Presidents of Continental Confederations shall be elected in a democratic election? Mr. Andrei Tchmil, President of the Moldavian Cycling Federation, registered his candidacy officially on 16 January 2013 and published his reform program on 27 January 2013 by distributing it to all National Federations.

2. In your letter, you say: "I will soon be sending you an action plan for the coming term of office. It will address the concerns of your federations".

Does this mean that you received Mr. Walkiewicz's support without presenting an action plan first? Or did you present your action plan to him without taking into account the concerns of National Federations?

3. We know that besides being President of one of the largest cycling federations in Europe, you also serve as Mayor and elected representative of your department, Le Morbihan, all of which necessarily requires a lot of time and commitment. How do you intend to combine your current functions with the function of UEC President if you win the election? We believe that dramatic reforms that are needed to give European cycling its leading position in the world will require a lot of time and constant attention.

4. Your interviews imply that you do not exclude the possibility to run for UCI President in September 2013. How do you intend to combine this with the function of UEC President if you will the election on 3 March 2013?

5. Are you willing to participate in an open debate between the candidates in order to ensure a democratic election of UEC President after you have published your program?

I hope to receive answers to these specific questions, and I hope you understand my concerns about further development of cycling sport in Europe.

Andrei Tchmil,

Candidate for UEC President

President of the Moldavian Cycling Federation