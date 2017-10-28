Tai Chi and lion dancing: The Tour peloton descends on Shanghai - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 Practicing some Tai Chi moves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Marcel Kittel takes a selfie with Didi the Devil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 The star riders are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Chris Froome talks with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet talks to the Belgian press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski at the Shanghai Criterium press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Chris Froome is presented with a framed yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 The riders are brought up on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 (L-R) Chris Froome, Marcel Kittel, Warren Barguil and Alberto Contador talk to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski, Michal Golas and Kenny Elissonde show off their new outfits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Team Sunweb is introduced (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Trek-Segafredo say hello to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Julian Vermote poses for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Lion dancing in front of the Shanghai Pearl Tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Lions in the colours of the Tour de France's classification jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet walks off stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 The opening press conference was held at the Shanghai Pearl Tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Chris Froome talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 The riders assemble on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Dimension Data's delegation with Tour stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet with his BMC Racing teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Another gift for Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Greg Van Avermaet share a laugh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 There was plenty of entertainment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Colour-coded lions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 There was some lion dancing as entertainment, but the riders were just spectators for this (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Warren Barguil looks at his lion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Chris Froome with his yellow lion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 A green lion for Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Rigoberto Uran was in attendance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Alberto Contador tries some Tai Chi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Chris Froome in his yellow outfit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Alberto Contador talks to his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Didi the Devil adds some new bits to his outfit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Chris Froome talks to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 The Criterium is advertised on a building nearby (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Chris Froome gets a miniature Shanghai Pearl Tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Alberto Contador at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Marcel Kittel looks off into the distance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Chris Froome and Alberto Contafor on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski and Chris Froome sit next to each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 A happy Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 ASO CEO Jean Etienne Amaury makes a short speech (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen sits with his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 The riders have a go at Tai Chi on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's that time of the year when we get to see the stars of the Tour de France in Asia being placed into a range of incongruous situations.

In recent years the Saitama Criterium in Japan has represented a chance for the vastly western peloton to meet the Far East and its cultures, and this year organisers ASO – who run the Tour – have added the 'China Criterium' in Shanghai, where a media day was held on Saturday ahead of the race on Sunday.

While the Saitama media days have seen pro riders try their hand at sumo wrestling and Japanese archery, Saturday's event in Shanghai had them decked out in robes for Tai Chi and lion dancing.

Chris Froome wore yellow as the Tour de France champion, and he was joined by king of the mountains Warren Barguil in red and white, and by Marcel Kittel in green, the German having worn the points jersey up until his abandon late in the race. Alberto Contador was also front row as the 25 or so riders who will line up in Sunday's criterium were taken through three basic moves of Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art which is said to have numerous health benefits.

After some spirited attempts, and some not so spirited, the riders left the stage, while Froome, Kittel, and Barguil remained for the lion dancing, an ancient tradition in which performers dress in elaborate lion costumes and dance to a drum beat. Thankfully the riders were mere onlookers as the two-man lions carried out a range of acrobatic moves.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a full feast of photos of the activities and the media day as a whole. The race takes place on Sunday before the riders travel to Japan for the Saitama Criterium, where live eel catching and Taté sword combat will be on the agenda.