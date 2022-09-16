Tadej Pogacar outnumbered but keen to take on the World in Wollongong

Tadej Pogačar often finds himself outnumbered in races but the Slovenian loves a fight and likes nothing more than to overturn the odds. It's no surprise he has made the UCI Road World Championships in Australia his major goal for the final part of the 2022 season.

Pogačar lost out to the combined strength of Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France in July but shrugged off that defeat, promised to bounce back in 2023, rested up and returned to training to prepare for the World Championships.

The absence of Primož Roglič and Matej Mohorič, means Pogačar will almost single-handedly take on Belgian, Italian, French and Australian teams on the final laps of the road race in Wollongong. Yet he is still dreaming of a rainbow jersey and he proved he can win one-day races when he defeated Wout van Aert at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal last Sunday.

"I like one-day racing, it's like gambling," Pogačar said while in Canada, clearly addicted to racing and risk, taking rather than losing money.

"I'm still more confident in stage races but one-day races are fun, interesting and exciting. You never know what to really expect on the day.

"The world championships is my main goal after the Tour. One-day races for me are always a little bit tricky but I'll try to do my best."

Pogačar won in Montréal by using his power to join the decisive breakaway of the race, then he rode to ensure the move stayed away and out-sprinted Van Aert in the uphill finish.

It was first a tactical elimination race and then a drag race to the line, and the World Championships could end up in a similar fashion, with the short but steep Mount Pleasant climb expected to make the selection in Wollongong.

Pogačar travelled to Australia directly from Canada, flying business class like Van Aert. But unlike his rival, he arrived quietly in Sydney, pushing his own bikes out of arrivals without being mobbed by the Belgian cycling media.

Pogačar rested and recovered from the jet lag, and will compete in Sunday's time trial as a hit out before next Sunday's road race. He may not challenge Filippa Ganna and Remco Evenepoel but he won the time trial stage at the 2021 Tour de France and was faster than Filippo Ganna in this year's final time trial stage.

On Wednesday, Pogačar celebrates his 24th birthday and then turns his attention to Sunday's road race.

The success of Pogačar, Roglič and Mohorič this year meant Slovenia could have selected a full team but the team lacks its usual strength and Pogačar is the only leader.

He can count on support from UAE Team Emirates teammate Jan Polanc, and Bahrain Victorious' Domen Novak and Jan Tratnik but they are the only WorldTour riders in the Slovenian team, with Jaka Primožič from Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang and David Per of Adria Mobil also in the squad. Luka Mezgec is also not part of the team, while national champion Kristijan Koren declined to attend and Matevž Govekar of Bahrain Victorious has elected to instead race the Under-23 race.

"In other races, you ride with the guys you've known for two or three seasons but at least we have a team to support me," Pogačar said, trying to find an advantage on his major-nation rivals and knowing that he will not have a problem with internal rivals

"Maybe a small breakaway arrives or there'll a small bunch sprint, but for sure there are lots of possible different outcomes for the for the World Championships," he predicted.

"I think there are so many riders that can win World Championships, especially this year. You need to have your eyes wide open and look out for all your rivals while also looking after yourself. That's what I'm going to do."