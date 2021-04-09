Tadej Pogacar named in Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar has been named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list, making the cut in the sports and games category of the website's European list.

The 22-year-old is joined on the list by footballers Marcus Rashford and Pernille Harder, as well as tennis' US Open winner Dominic Thiem, golfer Jon Rahm, and a number of people from the video games industry.

The 30 under 30 lists are issued annually by Forbes, compiling 30 of the most influential people under 30 from various industries around the world.

Pogačar is the first cyclist to make the European list after a sporting category was introduced in 2019.

After last year becoming the youngest rider to win the Tour de France since 1904, Pogačar is also nominated for a Laureus award in the breakthrough of the year category.

The UAE Team Emirates rider, who also won the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and UAE Tour in 2020, could be the second cyclist in two years to win the award, following on from Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Currently fighting for victory at Itzulia Basque Country, Pogačar has enjoyed a strong start to 2021, successfully defending his UAE Tour victory back in February before winning a memorable edition of Tirreno-Adriatico last month.

Following Thursday's stage 4 at at Itzulia Basque Country, the Slovenian lies fifth overall 43 seconds behind teammate Brandon McNulty and 20 seconds behind compatriot Primož Roglič. The GC battle will conclude with Saturday's tough 112-kilometre stage to the Alto de Arrate overlooking Eibar.

Pogačar has already won a stage at the race, beating Roglič to the line at the hilltop finish at Ermaulde on stage 3.

"The gap between me and Primož is slowly getting smaller now, although it's still quite big for three stages. I'll just have to keep fighting," he said afterwards.