'Tadej Pogačar is like me and Merckx' - Hinault praises Giro d'Italia leader for aggressive racing style

Bernard Hinault is enjoying the way Tadej Pogačar is dominating the Giro d'Italia, with the five-time Tour de France winner convinced that the Slovenian does not need to make any gifts as he targets the Giro-Tour double.

Hinault won the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in 1982 and 1985 and went on to win the Tour de France five times, like Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain. He was known as the 'Le Blaireau' (the badger) for his aggressive nature and desire to win.

Pogačar is of a different generation, and is arguably more relaxed and friendly, but is equally as hungry for success when in a race.

"Pogačar is like me and Merckx," Hinault told La Gazzetta dello Sport in admiration.

"We're talking about different generations but I like his character and his temperament, he's a naturally born racer. Every race he rides, he wants to win. He doesn't always pull it off but often he does. But that's not the point. I like his attitude. He really is like me and Eddy."

Pogačar is dominating the Giro d'Italia, having already won three stages to lead Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 2:40 and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) by 2:58.

He has hinted he may now opt for a less aggressive style of racing to save his energy for his Giro-Tour attempt and save his team for the mountain stages, but he clearly loves to race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He could decide to ease off a little in the third week but he's raced less in the first part of the season," Hinault pointed out. "He can pull off the Grand-Tour double. We don't know if Jonas Vingegaard will be at his best, so Pogačar has a great chance to make history."

Hinault, like Merckx, never held back when he raced and rarely opted to 'gift' any stages to his GC rivals or the wider peloton. He likes that Pogačar is equally as hungry for success.

"I'm not surprised that he has wanted to win a lot so far in the Giro. I can't see how he can't be in pink in Rome," Hinault suggested. "Why should he give any gifts? I don't think anyone would gift him anything if they were in his shoes.

"He's taking advantage of a moment of success and he seems to be enjoying it. If he can win, he has to win. That's sport."

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Giro d'Italia - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.