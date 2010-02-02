Swiss Cycling establishes new Gravity commission

Roger Rinderknecht (Gt Bicycles) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Following up on the first meeting of Swiss gravity racing stakeholders in December 2009, a new Swiss Cycling federation Technical Committee (FAKO) has been incorporated to continue to serve the downhill, four cross and freeride community.

The new commission, which includes a mix of commissioners, team managers, athletes and promoters, will take into account the demands and trends in gravity racing. Its first official meeting, focusing on event planning for the Swiss Championships and racing in the European Championships, will be held on March 2 at Ittigen.

Future topics may include preparing the next generation of young riders. The Commission cites the example of the desgination of an Under 17 category for endurance sports, which has seen a recent rise in popularity like the increase in participation in gravity racing. Most downhill races recognize elite and Under 19 categories. The commission will take on the ongoing task of working toward getting the UCI to update its regulations, too.

For more information, contact Technical Director Roland Richner at roland.richner@swiss-cycling.ch.

FAKO - Swiss gravity Commission

Ingo Hofer (Commissioner)

Rachel Seydoux (Four cross athlete)

Nathalie Däppen (Downhill athlete)

Albert Iten (National coach)

Claudio Caluori (Team manager and Track builder)

Jan Gehringer (Coordinator iXS Cup Downhill)

Roger Rinderknecht (Four cross athlete) and Pascal Seydoux (Four cross athlete) - common representation

Raphael Walter (representing Switzerland)

Rene Wildhaber (Freeride athlete)

Marcel Waldmann (Downhill athlete)

Rene Schauff (Team manager)

