Partnership will strengthen Swiss gravity racing

A Swiss rider descending in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Swiss Cycling federation and the iXS Downhill Cup have set themselves a goal of working together to enhance and promote the gravity racing scene in Switzerland. The two organizations have promised to collaborate closely going forward, with the Swiss federation giving more attention and support to downhill racing.

The two organizations are holding an open meeting on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 pm (17:00) at the Maison du Sport in Ittigen. The federation, organizers, teams, athletes and the media are invited. The meeting will be a chance for Swiss Cycling and the iXS Downhill Cup organizers to meet, but a new Swiss National Downhill and Four Cross Coach will also be presented to attendees.

Swiss Cycling will also award a free wildcard entry, courtesy of the iXS Sports Division, for all iXS Swiss Downhill Cup races for 2010. Departing national coach Ernst Schurter will be involved in the decision to select the athlete, who will have demonstrated great potential.

Switzerland already has a strong contingent of international-level cross country racers. In the past three years, Switzerland has taken the top honors at the men's cross country World Championship on two occasions: Christoph Sauser in 2007 and Nino Schurter in 2009.