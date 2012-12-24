Swiss championships awarded to Lenzerheide for 2013

A rider in action in the Swiss region of Lenzerheide, which will host the Swiss MTB nationals in 2013. (Image credit: Swiss Cycling)

The Swiss Cycling federation awarded the Swiss cross country mountain bike national championships to Lenzerheide in the canton of Graubünden for July 5-7, 2013.

The resort area of Lenzerheide will host the races that decide the Swiss titles for both cross country and eliminator races, and the championships will also be part of the BMC Racing Cup, the Swiss national series.

"In Lenzerheide, we have found a competent and professional organizer for the Swiss Championships in 2013," said Peter Thomas, head of sport competition at Swiss Cycling.

A 4.3km cross country course will be set up for the nationals. Each lap will include 240m of climbing and descending per lap on a mix of gravel roads and singletrack through forests and fields.

The eliminator will take place on a Friday evening on a shortened version of the cross country course.

For years, the Lenzerheide region has been investing systematically in infrastructure for mountain biking. It has hosted events such as the Trek Bike Attack and testRIDE.

"With the Swiss cross country championships, we complete our offerings and show once again that we are part of the most important destinations in the country for mountain biking," said Andreas Wirth, President of CO and PM Lenzerheide Bike und Marketing Support AG.

For more information on the 2013 Swiss championships, visit www.lenzerheide.com, which will be updated effective in January 2013.