Sandra Mäder tells her story of Gino's death – 'It's nobody's fault'

Gino Mäder crashed and died in a crash on the Albulapass on stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse

The mother of Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mäder has told the story of what she went through when her son crashed at the Tour de Suisse in June and passed away soon after in hospital due to the severe brain injuries he sustained.

Sandra Mäder has bravely faced up to the tragic death of her son, saying: "It's nobody's fault. I believe it was simply his fate to die that day."

The Swiss rider passed away early on June 16, a day after crashing on stage 5 of the race while descending the Albulapass.

Speaking to German newspaper Südkurier, Sandra Mäder described her normal day before her life was turned upside down upon learning of Gino's tragic accident.

"I went to the Tour de Suisse, talked to Gino about my appointment and asked him if I shouldn't cancel it. But he said I should go there, after all, I had earned it," Sandra told Südkurier, referring to a work event she was invited to on the day of stage 5.

"Whether you believe me or not, the whole day I was nervous. I didn't even know why," she added.

"And then someone asked me if Gino was going to be in the Tour de France. I answered that you can never know for sure. One fall and everything can be over. That's what I said."

She told of how she was doing housework at home with the stage on TV, leaving before the crash and before the sudden phone calls came – from Gino's father, then team doctors, Gino's friend Meret, and then the hospital in Chur, where he was rushed to following the crash.

She understood immediately that her son was seriously injured.

"It was clear to me then that it was only a question of whether the machines would be turned off or not," she said, revealing that doctors in the hospital didn't want to give more information over the phone.

Mäder had only one visible sign of injury – a cut above his cheek – but his head injuries were very severe, doctors said. The next day they would test for signs of brain activity.

"The options were quickly clear," said Sandra. "If he had not then breathed on his own, he would have suffocated.

"But the doctor told me that Gino would never be able to say 'mummy' again, that he would stay in bed as he was at that moment forever, that he would never be able to speak or walk again."

Sandra Mäder is consoled by Remco Evenepoel at the Tour de Suisse the day after Gino's fatal crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 11:24am the next day, the 26-year-old was declared dead with no sign of brain activity.

"It's nobody's fault. Uphill, downhill – that's part of cycling races," she said reflecting on the loss of her son and the dangers of racing.

"I believe it was simply his fate to die that day."

Since Gino's death, Sandra has received professional help to cope with the grief and has also spoken to others who have lost a child. She and her family have also founded the 'Ride for Gino' charity foundation.

So far, the foundation has sold 1,000 bracelets, coloured pink for the Giro d'Italia, where Gino won stage 6 in 2021. A commemorative ride has raised 30,000CHF ($33,641), while future rides are planned around Lake Zurich and at the outdoor velodrome in Oerlikon in northern Zürich.

Information on the foundation, which collects money for causes Mäder was passionate about, such as environmental and climate causes, can be found at the RideForGino Instagram page.