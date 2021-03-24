Sweeny positive for COVID-19 after not starting Brugge-De Panne

Harry Sweeny, Lotto Soudal's 22-year-old neo-pro, did not take the start of the Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday because he was ill and later tested positive via a PCR test for COVID-19, according to Wielerflits.nl.

The Australian had stomach problems before the race and did not start, but his roommate Tosh Van der Sande put in a late attack before finishing 78th.

Van der Sande has now been quarantined under team protocols, despite a rapid test coming up negative and the rider having no symptoms.

Lotto Soudal has also tested all other riders and staff and will continue to do so in the coming days.

Van der Sande is due to start Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.