TQ motor and suspension stem headline BMC's new electric all-road bike

BMC has today announced the release of a new electric all-road bike, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X. This new e-bike is a premium gravel and/or road offering with some neat tech inclusions which should provide an extra boost to riders who need the power assistance that an e-bike brings.

It is centred around a carbon fibre frame and fork, featuring BMC's Tuned Compliance Concept Endurance technology, which put simply, means the frame makeup is a bit more forgiving to take the edge off the roughest roads with additional added compliance.

The claimed total weight of the bike is 12.9kg, while the tyre clearance for the frame is given as 38mm. There are also fender mounts so you can fit full-length mudguards, as well as a suspension stem, integrated lights and a super lightweight electric drive system.

(Image credit: BMC)

On that subject, BMC has chosen to equip the Roadmachine 01 AMP X with a motor system from TQ, just like the one used in the new Trek Domane + SLR. Specifically, the bike is equipped with the HPR50 drive system, a small unit that integrates very neatly into the frame for a clean look. It uses a harmonic pin ring transmission - best explained using TQ's own video (opens in new tab) - as well as a 360-watt-hour battery and a neat frame-integrated two-inch display on the top tube. The entire TQ system weighs 3.9kg.

The global version of the bike will offer assistance to speeds up to 25km/h whilst the US version will provide assistance up to 28mph or 45km/h.

As is becoming more and more common with electric bikes lately, piggybacking off the system's 360wh battery is an integrated rear light which is mounted on the seatpost, removing the need to remember to separately charge your lights. At the front of the bike, there are integrated computer and front light mounts as well as a minimalistic handlebar remote to flick between motor settings.

The TQ motor provides and tidy frame integration (Image credit: BMC)

Spec-wise, as you might expect, the Roadmachine 01 X AMP comes in at a high level. The top-tier X AMP ONE model comes with a Sram Force XPLR groupset and Rotor Vegast chainset arms paired with a Sram X-Sync 44t 1x chainring and 10-44 cassette. The bottom bracket standard for the bike is PF86, while disc rotors are larger than usual at 180mm (front and rear) to account for stopping the extra weight of the bike.

Wheels are BMC's in-house brand CRD 400 SL Carbon with a 40mm depth and come tubeless ready. These come wrapped in Pirelli's Cinturato gravel tyres in a 35mm size, but up to 38mm can be fitted for added off-road traction if needed.

Interestingly - and indicating the intended use for the bike - is the inclusion of the ICS MTT x Redshift suspension stem. This has been produced by BMC in conjunction with the team at Redshift and offers up to 20mm of travel to soak up small hits and damp vibrations whilst still offering stealth internal routing. It provides adjustable damping options in the form of easy-to-change elastomer blocks. Attached to the stem is a BMC Rab 02 compact handlebar.

The ICT MTT suspension stem offers up to 20mm travel (Image credit: BMC)

The lower spec O1 AMP X TWO model comes in lime yellow and black. (Image credit: BMC)

In addition to the top-tier AMP X ONE is the similarly named AMP X TWO. This model comes in a lime paint version and is built around the same frame module and TQ powerplant but comes with Sram Rival XPLR groupset instead. Wheels are alloy BMC XRD 522 and also come tubeless ready.

The top tier 01 AMP X ONE comes in six sizes from 47 - 61cm and in Ice blue and black colourway. It is priced at EUR 8499 / USD $8899 / CHF 8999.

The 01 AMP X TWO is available in the same sizes and in the bright lime yellow and black colourway. This model is priced at EUR 7499 / USD $7899 / CHF 7999.

International pricing is to be confirmed. Both models are available to order immediately.