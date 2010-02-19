Super Prestige Massi, Gran Premi Massi series launched for 2010

Marga Fullana (Massi) has won five times on the Houffalize World Cup course. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Organizers of the Super Prestige Massi and the Gran Premi Massi series announced the details of their 2010 mountain bike series in Casa Masferrer this week. The Spanish cross country races are the result of a partnership between title sponsor Massi and race organizers Ocisport.

The Super Prestige Massi is celebrating its third year in 2010. It will consist of seven rounds, beginning on March 28. Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Marga Fullana (Massi) are among those already confirmed for the opener. The series will run through June 27 and along the way will visit Huelva, Avilés, Vall de Lord, Cantabria and Berriz.

The International Catalan Cup, currently known as the Gran Premi Massi, is heading into its ninth year in 2001. It will begin on March 14 in Banyoles and then will have rounds in Corró d'Amunt, Flix, Vall de Lord, Santa Maria de Palautordera and Calaf before wrapping up in Barcelona in early October.

Super Prestigio Massi for 2010

March 28: Huelva

April 11: Avilés

May 9: Vall de Lord

May 30: Cantabria

June 27: Berriz

Gran Premi Massi for 2010

March 14: Banyoles

March 21: Corró d'Amunt

April 18: Flix

May 9: Vall de Lord

June 13: Santa Maria de Palautordera

September 19: Calaf

October 3: Barcelona