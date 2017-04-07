Stybar takes a tumble in Paris-Roubaix recon ride - Gallery

Quick-Step Floors out for a spin before Boonen's final race
The Quick-Step Floors team headed out to the final half of the Paris-Roubaix parcours to stretch their legs before Sunday's main event - Tom Boonen's final race. But Zdenek Stybar got a little closer to the pavé than intended when he slid out in a bend and ended up face-first on the stones.
The team learned from the former Czech champion's mistake and continued on safely to the Roubaix velodrome, where Boonen playfully attacked and soloed to the line for the 'win'.
Boonen's ride was not just fun and games, however. He was testing the Specialized Roubaix with Future Shock front suspension that he rode in the Tour of Flanders - the same bike that suffered a jammed chain at the base of the Taaienberg, effectively ending the Belgian's race.
The team knows that fairy tale career endings are hard to come by, and were putting the final touches on their skills and strategies to deliver Boonen to his record breaking fifth career Paris-Roubaix victory.
Click or swipe through the gallery above.
