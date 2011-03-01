Stybar now officially part of Quick Step

Image 1 of 2 Zdenek Stybar in his new Quick Step kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Zdenek Stybar with his Quick Step kit and his 'cross World Champion jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar is officially part of the Quick Step team as of March 1. The world cyclo-cross champion will now turn his attention to his first season on the road.

"As of today I'm officially an integral part of the team," he said. "After a period of rest, these next few days I'm going to start training on the road. To wear this jersey, even just for the photo shoot, was very exciting. I can't wait to wear the team colours on the road, too.”

The Czech won't be racing for few more months. “I'm going to start competing in the month of May. My main goal in this first year on the road will be to understand how to act on asphalt. I've got a lot to learn but fortunately I'm on a major team, surrounded by athletes and staff with tons of experience that are going to help me on this journey."

He is expected to make his season debut at either the Tour of California or the Tour of Belgium.

The two-time 'cross World Champion won't turn his back on his roots, though. "In addition to road racing, I'm also going to be competing in the cyclo-cross season, where I can wear my champion's jersey. We still haven't worked out an official schedule, but I think I'll be able to combine both activities well. If I manage my training right I can be competitive in cross, and as of next year, on the road, too."