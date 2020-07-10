Stuyven signs two-year extension with Trek-Segafredo

Jasper Stuyven has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Trek-Segafredo until the end of the 2022 season, Het Nieuwsblad has reported.

Winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February, Stuyven had drawn firm interest from Israel Start-Up Nation, where his long-time mentor and former Trek directeur sportif Dirk Demol is part of the management team.

The Belgian has instead opted to remain at Trek-Segafredo, where he has spent the entirety of his career since turning professional in 2014. Stuyven entered the professional ranks as a highly-rated talent, having won Paris-Roubaix as a junior, and he served an early Classics apprenticeship in the service of Fabian Cancellara.

Stuyven went on to win a stage of the Vuelta a España in 2015 and took his first major one-day win the following year when he soloed to victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

After amassing a consistent string of results across the 2018 Classics, Stuyven endured a disappointing Spring campaign last year, but he finished the season strongly with victory at the Deutschland Tour.

The 28-year-old continued in that mode at the start of the 2020, and he produced a fine performance to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after he infiltrated the winning break with over 70km to go and then confidently saw off the challenge of Yves Lampaert in a two-up sprint.

A day later, Stuyven placed fifth at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, but he was denied the chance to carry that form into the Spring Classics when the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season in March.

When the season resumes, Stuyven is expected to ride the Tour de Pologne and Tour de France as preparation for the cobbled Classics, which have been rescheduled for October. He will lead the line for Trek-Segafredo on the pavé alongside world champion Mads Pedersen and Edward Theuns, who are both committed to the team into 2021.