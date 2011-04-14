Strong support for high school racers at Sea Otter

Will Curtis, NICA champion (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) has teamed up with pro riders, teams and cycling manufacturers who will teach and assist student athletes from the Colorado, SoCal, Washington and NorCal leagues during the Sea Otter Classic on April 14-17 at the at Laguna Seca Raceway, in Monterey, California.

"The Sea Otter Classic has a special place in the history of high school cycling, as it is one of the events where we first got students from different schools competing against one another, way back in 2001," said NICA executive director, Matt Fritzinger. "It is very energizing to look back now and see how far we have come, thanks in part to events like this one that have supported us over the years."

NICA high school rider clinics with the pros

Pro riders will conduct clinics with NICA student athletes. These include clinics such as the following: Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 am: Clinic and ride with Kinetic pro Meredith Miller. Saturday, April 16 at 4:30 pm: Race warm-up with Giant pro Adam Craig. Sunday, April 17 at 10:00 am: Ride with the Subaru-Trek Mountain Bike Team. Sunday, April 17 at 12:30 pm: Finding sponsorship and balancing your life as a competitive mountain biker, with WTB's Jason Moeschler.

NICA Saturday spin down

These sessions comprise three ambassador groups of 10 riders, each spinning for one hour, at the NICA Neutral Support Zone. Sessions are planned for Saturday 11:00 am to noon; noon to 1:00 pm; 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

NICA high school neutral support zone

NICA is providing technical support for any student athletes in a high school cycling league, regardless of the team. Support will consist of Clif and Gu racing product, mechanical support, places to store bags and set-up trainers for race warm-up.

NICA pro rider photo ops

Pro riders are invited to drop by unscheduled for a photo op with NICA riders.

High school students that wish to participate should email Tim Darwick tim@nationalmtb.org. NICA will be between booth #600 and #624 in the team parking section.