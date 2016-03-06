Trending

Strade Bianche and Abu Dhabi Tour hoping for WorldTour status in 2017

Despite ASO’s threats, the new-look WorldTour could include 20 races

Image 1 of 5

The 2016 Strade Bianche

The 2016 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

The Strade Bianche peloton stretched out on a gravel sector

The Strade Bianche peloton stretched out on a gravel sector
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

The 2016 Strade Bianche

The 2016 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) wins Strade Bianche

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) wins Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Etixx-Quickstep at the front of the 2016 Strade Bianche

Etixx-Quickstep at the front of the 2016 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mauro Vegni, the head of cycling at RCS Sport, has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he hopes the men’s Strade Bianche race will become part of the new-look UCI WorldTour calendar in 2017.

Related Articles

UCI says 21 races have applied for 2017 WorldTour status

RideLondon Classic one of 21 applicants for WorldTour status in 2017

Strade Bianche: Cancellara makes it three

Cookson pressures ASO to compromise and work within WorldTour reforms

“We’ve made a request for Strade Bianche to be added to the 2017 WorldTour. We’ve been told it’s on the short list and so it was under observation this year. Lets hope it can become part of the WorldTour. We think Strade Bianche has everything needed to go onto become one of the great Classics of the WorldTour,” Vegni told Cyclingnews.

“We’re involved in the organisation of the Abu Dhabi Tour too and it’s also on the short list. I think the UCI’s plan is to have around 20 or so races in the WorldTour but many of them are races that are already in the calendar. I don’t think all the new requests will be given WorldTour status for 2017 but we think Strade Bianche has shown it immediately deserves a place.”