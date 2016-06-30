Stetina savours Tour de France return
American rider with big hopes for Mollema
Peter Stetina will make his return to the Tour de France on Saturday and the 28-year-old will look to savour every minute of it after continuing his recovery from a life-threatening crash.
Last April the American collided with poorly marked traffic bollards and fractured his tibia, kneecap and four ribs at the Tour of the Basque Country. He missed the Tour de France as a result but after a length recovery period has begun to find his form.
"This is another step in proving that I’m back to where I should be," he told Cyclingnews at the team presentation ahead of the Tour on Thursday.
Now at Trek-Segafredo, Stetina is fully endorsing Bauke Mollema’s overall challenge.
