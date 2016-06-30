Stetina savours Tour de France return

Image 1 of 5 Stetina digs deep on the way to the top of Gibraltar Road at the 2016 Tour of California. Image 2 of 5 Scars on Stetina's leg are there to remind him of what he's overcome. Image 3 of 5 Taylor Phinney and Peter Stetina share similar tape after suffering similar leg and knee injuries Image 4 of 5 Peter Stetina puts in one final attack on his way to second place during the queen stage of the 2016 Tour of California. Image 5 of 5 Peter Stetina, Julian Alaphilippe and George Bennett on the podium of the queen stage at Tour of California

Peter Stetina will make his return to the Tour de France on Saturday and the 28-year-old will look to savour every minute of it after continuing his recovery from a life-threatening crash.

Last April the American collided with poorly marked traffic bollards and fractured his tibia, kneecap and four ribs at the Tour of the Basque Country. He missed the Tour de France as a result but after a length recovery period has begun to find his form.

"This is another step in proving that I’m back to where I should be," he told Cyclingnews at the team presentation ahead of the Tour on Thursday.





Now at Trek-Segafredo, Stetina is fully endorsing Bauke Mollema’s overall challenge.



