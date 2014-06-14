Trending

Stetina forms key bond with van Garderen ahead of Tour de France

BMC riders building form at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Pete Stetina swapped Garmin-Sharp argyle for BMC red and black

Pete Stetina swapped Garmin-Sharp argyle for BMC red and black
(Image credit: BMC)
Peter Stetina (BMC) bringing it home

Peter Stetina (BMC) bringing it home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Stetina has faith that his BMC team leader Tejay van Garderen will turn his form around for the Tour de France. Van Garderen lost time on the first mountain stage of this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné on stage 2 but revealed to Cyclingnews that he had suffered a small fracture in his hip in a fall at the Tour of Romandie.

