Steels to join Quick Step as trainer

Tom Steels will join Quick Step as a trainer for the 2011 season. The four-time Belgian champion was one of the most prolific sprinters in the international peloton in the late 1990s, winning 9 stages of the Tour de France in the colours of Mapei.

Steels’ manager during his best spell at Mapei was current Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere and both men are pleased to be reunited.

“I know many members of this group, whom I've already had the chance to work with, back when I was a rider,” Steels said.

For his part, Lefevere is enthusiastic about his riders having access to Steels’ expertise. “After a series of meetings with our staff we managed to work out a deal,” Lefevere said. “[Steels’] training methods are considered valid and efficient. Tom will also get the chance to put all his experience as a rider and his vision of the race to work for the team as occasional sports director for some particular times during the season."

Steels explained that his programmes will be built around the use of his Powertec training method. ““It's a system that analyses and elaborates data collected from the athletes through power measuring instruments used by every rider during training and competitions to improve their performance,” he said.

“My thanks to the squad for the faith they are showing me. I'm sure that our collaboration will deliver mutual benefits.”