Start times - Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trial
By Cyclingnews published
Kluge first off at 14:00, race leader Hindley last off at 16:48
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) will, for a second time, be the last rider to set out on the final time trial that marks the end of the Giro d’Italia but this time, with a buffer of over a minute, there is every expectation that he will still be wearing the maglia rosa at the end of the final 17.4km test.
The Australian handed over the pink jersey to Tao Geoghegan Hart in the final race against the clock in 2020, but back then the two were on the same time before stage 21.
This time Hindley has a solid gap to second-placed Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and also possibly a psychological advantage after dropping the Ecuadorian on the final climb of the race to turn his three second overall deficit into a lead of 1:25.
Carapaz, who took victory at the race the last time it finished in Verona in 2019, also will have to keep a watch on the times posted by the third-last rider off the start ramp, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), who clipped past a suffering Carapaz on stage 20 to narrow the gap on the general classification to 26 seconds.
At the other end of the Giro d’Italia overall standings sits Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), with the rider who started out the race as sprint support for Caleb Ewan sitting more than seven hours back from Hindley. By virtue of his last position on the standings he will be the first rider off the start ramp at 14:00 local time (CET) Sunday.
Riders will set off at one-minute intervals right until the top-10 of the race, when the period between starters stretches to three minutes. Hindley is scheduled to be the last rider out of the start gate at 16:48 local time, and for those staying up to watch from Perth in Western Australia, where Hindley was born, that is 22:48.
The Verona time trial course is located north of the city, has technical streets and corners as well as a gradual 4.5km Torricelle climb mid-stage before a finish in the city at the Roman arena.
Giro d'Italia stage 21 start times
|Order number
|Rider (team)
|Time (CET)
|1
|Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal)
|14:00
|2
|Pieter Serry (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|14:01
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:02
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|14:03
|5
|Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|14:04
|6
|Clement Davy (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:05
|7
|Flilippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|14:06
|8
|Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:07
|9
|Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:08
|10
|Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:09
|11
|Wesley Kreder (Cofidis)
|14:10
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious
|14:11
|13
|Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:12
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Cofidis)
|14:13
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:14
|16
|Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:15
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto Soudal)
|14:16
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:17
|19
|Edward THeuns (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:18
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:19
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:20
|22
|Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:21
|23
|Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:22
|24
|Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa)
|14:23
|25
|Davide Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|14:24
|26
|Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroen)
|14:25
|27
|Simone Consonni (Cofidis)
|14:26
|28
|Alberto Dainese (Team DSM)
|14:27
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:28
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:29
|31
|Senne Leysen (Alpecin-Fenix)
|14:30
|32
|Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:31
|33
|Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)
|14:32
|34
|Andrii Ponomar (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|14:33
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:34
|36
|Michael Hepburn (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|14:35
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix)
|14:36
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF)
|14:37
|39
|Nico Denz (Team DSM)
|14:38
|40
|Barnabas Peak (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|14:39
|41
|Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix)
|14:40
|42
|Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|14:41
|43
|Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF)
|14:42
|44
|Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:43
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:44
|46
|Romain Combaud (Team DSM)
|14:45
|47
|Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)
|14:46
|48
|Aime De Gendt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|14:47
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:48
|50
|Davide Ballerini (QuikcStep-AlphaVinyl)
|14:49
|51
|Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix)
|14:50
|52
|Oier Lazkano (Movistar)
|14:51
|53
|Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma)
|14:52
|54
|Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:53
|55
|Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa)
|14:54
|56
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis)
|14:55
|57
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|14:56
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech)
|14:57
|59
|Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|14:58
|60
|Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma)
|14:59
|61
|Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroen)
|15:00
|62
|Anthony Perez (Cofidis)
|15:01
|63
|Jasha Sutterlin (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:02
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (AG2R CItroen)
|15:03
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:04
|66
|Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa)
|15:05
|67
|Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix)
|15:06
|68
|Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|15:07
|69
|James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|15:08
|70
|Callum Scotson (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|15:09
|71
|Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:10
|72
|Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|15:11
|73
|Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa)
|15:12
|74
|Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|15:13
|75
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Drone Hopper-Androni)
|15:14
|76
|Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
|15:15
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)
|15:16
|78
|Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:17
|79
|Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|15:18
|80
|Remy Rochas (Cofidis)
|15:19
|81
|Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa)
|15:20
|82
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
|15:21
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa)
|15:22
|84
|Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:23
|85
|Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen)
|15:24
|86
|Davide Villella (Cofidis)
|15:25
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:26
|88
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)
|15:27
|89
|Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:28
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Movistar)
|15:29
|91
|William Barta (Movistar)
|15:30
|92
|Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)
|15:31
|93
|Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen)
|15:32
|94
|Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan)
|15:33
|95
|Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma)
|15:34
|96
|Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen)
|15:35
|97
|Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF)
|15:36
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF)
|15:37
|99
|Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:38
|100
|Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen)
|15:39
|101
|Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal)
|15:40
|102
|Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF)
|15:41
|103
|Ivan Sosa (Movistar)
|15:42
|104
|Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|15:43
|105
|Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:44
|106
|Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM)
|15:45
|107
|Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan)
|15:46
|108
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:47
|109
|Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:48
|110
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo)
|15:49
|111
|Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:50
|112
|Christopher Hamilton (Team DSM)
|15:51
|113
|Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:52
|114
|Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:53
|115
|Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:54
|116
|Damien Howson (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|15:55
|117
|Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:56
|118
|Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|15:57
|119
|Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious)
|15:58
|120
|Mauri Vanseveneant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
|15:59
|121
|Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan)
|16:00
|122
|Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:01
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Movistar)
|16:02
|124
|Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
|16:03
|125
|Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
|16:04
|126
|Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF)
|16:05
|127
|Mikael Cherel (AG2R Citroen)
|16:06
|128
|Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan)
|16:07
|129
|Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:08
|130
|Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:09
|131
|Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:10
|132
|Thymen Arensman (Team DSM)
|16:11
|133
|Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:12
|134
|Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers)
|16:13
|135
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa)
|16:14
|136
|Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)
|16:15
|137
|Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco)
|16:16
|138
|Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:17
|139
|Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
|16:18
|140
|Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)
|16:21
|141
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo)
|16:24
|142
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|16:27
|143
|Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:30
|144
|Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)
|16:33
|145
|Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:36
|146
|Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)
|16:39
|147
|Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:42
|148
|Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers)
|16:45
|149
|Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:48
