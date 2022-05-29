Start times - Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trial

Kluge first off at 14:00, race leader Hindley last off at 16:48

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates stepping into pink on stage 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) will, for a second time, be the last rider to set out on the final time trial that marks the end of the Giro d’Italia but this time, with a buffer of over a minute, there is every expectation that he will still be wearing the maglia rosa at the end of the final 17.4km test.

The Australian handed over the pink jersey to Tao Geoghegan Hart in the final race against the clock in 2020, but back then the two were on the same time before stage 21. 

This time Hindley has a solid gap to second-placed Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and also possibly a psychological advantage after dropping the Ecuadorian on the final climb of the race to turn his three second overall deficit into a lead of 1:25.

Carapaz, who took victory at the race the last time it finished in Verona in 2019, also will have to keep a watch on the times posted by the third-last rider off the start ramp, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), who clipped past a suffering Carapaz on stage 20 to narrow the gap on the general classification to 26 seconds. 

At the other end of the Giro d’Italia overall standings sits Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), with the rider who started out the race as sprint support for Caleb Ewan sitting more than seven hours back from Hindley. By virtue of his last position on the standings he will be the first rider off the start ramp at 14:00 local time (CET) Sunday. 

Riders will set off at one-minute intervals right until the top-10 of the race, when the period between starters stretches to three minutes. Hindley is scheduled to be the last rider out of the start gate at 16:48 local time, and for those staying up to watch from Perth in Western Australia, where Hindley was born, that is 22:48.

The Verona time trial course is located north of the city, has technical streets and corners as well as a gradual 4.5km Torricelle climb mid-stage before a finish in the city at the Roman arena.

Giro d'Italia stage 21 start times

Order numberRider (team)Time (CET)
1Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal)14:00
2Pieter Serry (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)14:01
3Matthias Brandle (Israel-Premier Tech)14:02
4Bert Van Lerberghe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)14:03
5Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)14:04
6Clement Davy (Groupama-FDJ)14:05
7Flilippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni)14:06
8Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates)14:07
9Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)14:08
10Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)14:09
11Wesley Kreder (Cofidis)14:10
12Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious14:11
13Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech)14:12
14Davide Cimolai (Cofidis)14:13
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama-FDJ)14:14
16Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech)14:15
17Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto Soudal)14:16
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ)14:17
19Edward THeuns (Trek-Segafredo)14:18
20Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)14:19
21Reto Hollenstein (Israel-Premier Tech)14:20
22Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)14:21
23Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ)14:22
24Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa)14:23
25Davide Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni)14:24
26Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroen)14:25
27Simone Consonni (Cofidis)14:26
28Alberto Dainese (Team DSM)14:27
29Jenthe Biermans (Israel-Premier Tech)14:28
30Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:29
31Senne Leysen (Alpecin-Fenix)14:30
32Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo)14:31
33Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)14:32
34Andrii Ponomar (Drone Hopper-Androni)14:33
35Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ)14:34
36Michael Hepburn (BikeExchange-Jayco)14:35
37Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix)14:36
38Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF)14:37
39Nico Denz (Team DSM)14:38
40Barnabas Peak (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)14:39
41Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix)14:40
42Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco)14:41
43Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF)14:42
44Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:43
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ)14:44
46Romain Combaud (Team DSM)14:45
47Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)14:46
48Aime De Gendt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)14:47
49Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech)14:48
50Davide Ballerini (QuikcStep-AlphaVinyl)14:49
51Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix)14:50
52Oier Lazkano (Movistar)14:51
53Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma)14:52
54Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost)14:53
55Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa)14:54
56Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis)14:55
57Christopher Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco)14:56
58Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech)14:57
59Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper-Androni)14:58
60Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma)14:59
61Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroen)15:00
62Anthony Perez (Cofidis)15:01
63Jasha Sutterlin (Bahrain Victorious)15:02
64Lilian Calmejane (AG2R CItroen)15:03
65Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers)15:04
66Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa)15:05
67Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix)15:06
68Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni)15:07
69James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)15:08
70Callum Scotson (BikeExchange-Jayco)15:09
71Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost)15:10
72Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper-Androni)15:11
73Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa)15:12
74Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)15:13
75Eduardo Sepulveda (Drone Hopper-Androni)15:14
76Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)15:15
77Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)15:16
78Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:17
79Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco)15:18
80Remy Rochas (Cofidis)15:19
81Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa)15:20
82Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)15:21
83Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa)15:22
84Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)15:23
85Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen)15:24
86Davide Villella (Cofidis)15:25
87Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)15:26
88Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)15:27
89Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost)15:28
90Jorge Arcas (Movistar)15:29
91William Barta (Movistar)15:30
92Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)15:31
93Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen)15:32
94Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan)15:33
95Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma)15:34
96Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen)15:35
97Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF)15:36
98Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF)15:37
99Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:38
100Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen)15:39
101Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal)15:40
102Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF)15:41
103Ivan Sosa (Movistar)15:42
104Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)15:43
105Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates)15:44
106Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM)15:45
107Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan)15:46
108Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers)15:47
109Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)15:48
110Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo)15:49
111Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers)15:50
112Christopher Hamilton (Team DSM)15:51
113Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)15:52
114Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates)15:53
115Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ)15:54
116Damien Howson (BikeExchange-Jayco)15:55
117Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious)15:56
118Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)15:57
119Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious)15:58
120Mauri Vanseveneant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)15:59
121Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan)16:00
122Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma)16:01
123Antonio Pedrero (Movistar)16:02
124Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)16:03
125Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)16:04
126Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF)16:05
127Mikael Cherel (AG2R Citroen)16:06
128Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan)16:07
129Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma)16:08
130Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma)16:09
131Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:10
132Thymen Arensman (Team DSM)16:11
133Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:12
134Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers)16:13
135Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa)16:14
136Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)16:15
137Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco)16:16
138Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)16:17
139Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)16:18
140Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)16:21
141Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo)16:24
142Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)16:27
143Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:30
144Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)16:33
145Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)16:36
146Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)16:39
147Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)16:42
148Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers)16:45
149Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:48

