Start times - Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trial

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) will, for a second time, be the last rider to set out on the final time trial that marks the end of the Giro d’Italia but this time, with a buffer of over a minute, there is every expectation that he will still be wearing the maglia rosa at the end of the final 17.4km test.

The Australian handed over the pink jersey to Tao Geoghegan Hart in the final race against the clock in 2020, but back then the two were on the same time before stage 21.

This time Hindley has a solid gap to second-placed Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and also possibly a psychological advantage after dropping the Ecuadorian on the final climb of the race to turn his three second overall deficit into a lead of 1:25.

Carapaz, who took victory at the race the last time it finished in Verona in 2019, also will have to keep a watch on the times posted by the third-last rider off the start ramp, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), who clipped past a suffering Carapaz on stage 20 to narrow the gap on the general classification to 26 seconds.

At the other end of the Giro d’Italia overall standings sits Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), with the rider who started out the race as sprint support for Caleb Ewan sitting more than seven hours back from Hindley. By virtue of his last position on the standings he will be the first rider off the start ramp at 14:00 local time (CET) Sunday.

Riders will set off at one-minute intervals right until the top-10 of the race, when the period between starters stretches to three minutes. Hindley is scheduled to be the last rider out of the start gate at 16:48 local time, and for those staying up to watch from Perth in Western Australia, where Hindley was born, that is 22:48.

The Verona time trial course is located north of the city, has technical streets and corners as well as a gradual 4.5km Torricelle climb mid-stage before a finish in the city at the Roman arena.

