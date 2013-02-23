Start gallery: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 36 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 36 Snoods of various sizes and colours were the order of the day in the peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 36 Ian Stannard (Sky). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 36 Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs an autograph for a fan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 36 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 36 Chris Sutton (Sky) before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 36 Thor Hushovd (BMC) hopes that he has rediscovered his form of old. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 36 Zdenek Stybar is part of a very strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 36 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) does not look like a man worried by his condition. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 36 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) salutes the Flemish public. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 36 Riders tried launching attacks right from the gun.\ (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 36 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in demand before the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 36 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) greets the fans in Sint-Pietersplein, Ghent before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 36 A relaxed Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) on the start line at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has the climbs carefully marked on his top tube. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 36 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) chats with former teammate Kevin Hulsmans (Fantini-Selle Italia) in Ghent. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 36 A pensive Yoann Offredo (FDJ) before the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) gives his thoughts before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 36 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) before the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 36 Wang Yip Tang (Champion System) checks on his bike before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 36 Saturday morning in Ghent (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 36 Lars Boom (Blanco) is the favourite in the eyes of many in the peloton. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 36 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) signs on for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Sky) is a contender for classics glory in 2013. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 36 Somewhere in there is Steve Chainel (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 36 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 36 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp) is vastly experienced and knows the value of keeping out worst of the Flemish spring weather. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 28 of 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 29 of 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 30 of 36 Jurgen Roelandts carries Lotto Belisol's hopes. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 31 of 36 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) makes his return to the classics after a year on the sidelines. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 32 of 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) dreams of victory in a cobbled classic. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 33 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was in determined mood before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 34 of 36 Taylor Phinney said he was the "wildcard" of the BMC team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 35 of 36 Kevin Hulsmans (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) brings a splash of lurid colour to Sint-Pietersplein. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 36 of 36 The men in black from Omega Pharma-QuickStep hold the keys to the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The temperature may have been hovering above freezing in Ghent on Saturday morning but there was a distinct sense that spring had sprung as the peloton gathered in Sint-Pietersplein for the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the race which heralds the beginning of the Belgian cycling season.

The peloton has warmed up all around the globe in recent weeks, from Australia to Oman, but any early-season indications of form will be given a rather more robust test over the 199 kilometres and twelve climbs that make up the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

A quick canvass of the riders edging their way to sign on suggested that Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling) is considered the danger man this afternoon. The confident Dutchman’s stage victories at the Tour Mediterranéen and Tour du Haut Var have not gone unnoticed among his peers and he has a perfect foil in the form of defending champion Sep Vanmarcke.

While Boom is the riders’ choice for victory, Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) was the man highlighted in Saturday morning’s edition of newspaper Het Nieuwsblad as the number one favourite for the win. The Italian won in 2007 and, fresh from victory at Trofeo Laigueglia, he enters this year’s race on a high. “I hope that being picked as favourite doesn’t bring me bad luck,” said Pozzato, who, like many, wrapped up against the cold: “I’m not worried about it. It’s normal here, we’re in Belgium.”

The fans’ favourite in Flanders, however, is Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and as always, the loudest cheer of the morning was reserved for Tommeke, who was one of the last riders to reach the podium to sign in. The reason? His progress from the team bus was blocked by television crew upon television crew, all looking for a word with the Belgian champion.

A relaxed Boonen was happy to oblige, although he insisted that he is not among the contenders for the win today given that he began his season later than planned due to an elbow infection. Even so, Boonen – and many other classics contenders – will have the first serious gauge of their spring form on twelve hellingen of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

