SRAM Singletrack Mind Enduro Series returns for 2012
Three new venues added to growing series
The Chocolate Foot race organizational team announced the SRAM Singletrack Mind Series in Australia for 2012. After a 50 percent increase in participation in 2011, three new venues have been added for this season.
The Singletrack Mind Series will kick off in the city of Orange where the trail fairies have been busy. In addition, the Series will visit the Southern Highlands Cycle Club's newly extended Welby track, and a venue that has a big buzz presently - Kowen Forest in the ACT.
Entries will open in March for the entire Series and will host a wide range of categories to suit the avid racer right through to fun team categories for the weekend warrior, juniors or novice enduro competitor. Due to popular demand, a new category has been added - the three-person team category will now include a masters option.
For more information, visit www.chocolatefoot.com.au.
2012 SRAM Singletrack Mind Series Venues
April 29: Kinross State Forest - Orange
June 24: Kowen Forest - Canberra
August 19: Coondoo Road - Nowra
September 18: Welby - Southern Highlands of NSW
October 28: Lidsdale State Forest - Rydal
November 25: Awaba Mountain Bike Park - Lower Hunter Valley
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy