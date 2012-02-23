SRAM Singletrack Mind Enduro Series returns for 2012

Image 1 of 4 Amy Bardsley-Smith in the lush Awaba rainforest (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 2 of 4 Tim Kerle negotiating one of the trail features at Coondoo Road (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 3 of 4 2011 Male Pairs Series winner Matt Potter in the serpentine singletrack of Rydal (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 4 of 4 Andrew Hall taking out the Series win in the male solo category at Awaba (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography)

The Chocolate Foot race organizational team announced the SRAM Singletrack Mind Series in Australia for 2012. After a 50 percent increase in participation in 2011, three new venues have been added for this season.

The Singletrack Mind Series will kick off in the city of Orange where the trail fairies have been busy. In addition, the Series will visit the Southern Highlands Cycle Club's newly extended Welby track, and a venue that has a big buzz presently - Kowen Forest in the ACT.

Entries will open in March for the entire Series and will host a wide range of categories to suit the avid racer right through to fun team categories for the weekend warrior, juniors or novice enduro competitor. Due to popular demand, a new category has been added - the three-person team category will now include a masters option.

For more information, visit www.chocolatefoot.com.au.

2012 SRAM Singletrack Mind Series Venues

April 29: Kinross State Forest - Orange

June 24: Kowen Forest - Canberra

August 19: Coondoo Road - Nowra

September 18: Welby - Southern Highlands of NSW

October 28: Lidsdale State Forest - Rydal

November 25: Awaba Mountain Bike Park - Lower Hunter Valley