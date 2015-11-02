Sponsored post: Win a Canyon Bicycle to the value of AU$5000!
Prize giveaway for Australian and New Zealand readers
Canyon Bicycles will soon be available in Australia and New Zealand, and readers of BikeRadar and Cyclingnews have the chance to win the Canyon bike of their choice to the value of AU$5,000.
Whether you’re a roadie, mountain biker or commuter, Canyon Bicycles has something to tickle your fancy. The lucky winner can get any bike in the German brand's range. The AU$5,000 prize can be applied toward a more expensive model – consider it a gift voucher that you actually want.
To be a part of this very lucky draw, simply click here and enter your details.
Entry is open to Australian and New Zealand residents only. For competition terms and conditions, click here. And to start thinking about which Canyon bike you'd choose, click here.
