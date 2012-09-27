Spain fights to keep Ponferrada as 2014 worlds host
City given until mid-October to raise funds
The UCI awarded the 2014 road world championships to Ponferrada, Spain two years ago, but the economic crisis there has put a question mark over the city's status as host. The UCI has given the organisers until mid-October to show that it has fully funded the event or it will move the championships elsewhere.
According to a report by EFE, the Ponferrada city council needs to come up with €5 million guarantee to the UCI by the middle of October. The Huffington Post reported that the UCI is seeking assurances that the total budget of $19.4 million is still being allotted by the Spanish government.
Meanwhile, the city council of Cacabelos, outside Ponferrada, which was slated to hold one of the races, has today approved a motion proposing that each resident of the region chip in one euro to ensure the race will take place there.
Earlier this year a similar grassroots effort was launched to save two Basque races, the Tour of the Basque Country and San Sebastián Classic after a lack of funding nearly cost them WorldTour status or cancellation. A regional bank finally stepped in and saved the races for the time being.
The funds from the Kontuz 1 Euro effort were eventually donated to local cycling federations.
