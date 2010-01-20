Southern California endurance racing going strong

Tinker Juarez chases another rider at a race in southern California. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Southern California Endurance Mountain Biking announced its 2010 race calendar - a mix of 12-hour races, 50-milers, Super D stage races and high school league events.

The SoCal Endurance race series gets underway this weekend, January 23, with the 12 hours of Temecula #1 at Vail Lake Resort in Temecula, California. For 2010, the 12-hour series features three stops. Round two will be held on June 12 at a location still to be determined, and round three, the finale, will return to Temecula on November 13.

Endurance enthusiasts will have three other opportunities to race, too. The SoCal Fat Tire Epic 50, which served as the West Coast Marathon Championships in 2009, returns to Temecula on October 2. For this year's race, there will be a new one-lap category and a two-person team category.

In addition, two Super D stage races will be held on both July 14 and September 4. The unique events are really three different Super D races on three different courses - all in one day.

Finally, organizers are hosting two of the SoCal High School League rounds on March 7 and 21 respectively.

For more information, visit www.socalendurance.com.

12-hour race series

January 23: 12 Hours Of Temecula #1 " Vail Lake Resort, Temecula, California

June 12: 12 Hours Of TBD, Location To Be Determined

November 13: 12 Hours Of Temecula #2 Series Final, Vail Lake Resort, Temecula, California

Other events

October 2: SoCal Fat Tire Epic 50 - West Coast Marathon Championships, Vail Lake Resort, Temecula, California

July 14: SoCal Super D Stage Race #1, Vail Lake Resort, California

September 4: SoCal Super D Stage Race #2, Vail Lake Resort, California

SoCal High School League Events

March 7: SoCal Interscholastic High School MTB League Race #1, Warner Springs, California

March 21: SoCal Interscholastic High School MTB League Race #2, Vail Lake, Temecula, California