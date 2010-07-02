South Africa chooses World Championship team
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Cross country and downhill riders selected for Mont Sainte Anne
Cycling South Africa selected its cross country and downhill teams for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Saint-Ann in Canada from August 31 to September 5.
Related Articles
Burry Stander, the 2009 Under 23 World Champion, will lead the elite men's cross country team, and he'll be joined by Matthys Beukes. Yolande Speedy will represent the elite women.
World Cup leader Greg Minnaar will lead the men's downhill squad, which also includes Johann Potgieter and Andrew Neethling.
The marathon World Championship team will be announced shortly.
A full roster is below.
South African Cross Country Team for the Mountain Bike World Championships
Elite men
Burry Stander
Matthys Beukes
Elite woman
Yolande Speedy
Under 23 men
Rourke Croeser
Phillip Buys
Under 23 woman
Mariska Strauss
Junior men
James Reid
Luke Roberts
Arno du Toit
Junior woman
Candice Neethling
South African Downhill Team for the Mountain Bike World Championships
Elite men
Greg Minnaar
Johann Potgieter
Andrew Neethling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy