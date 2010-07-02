South Africa chooses World Championship team

Image 1 of 2 Burry stander sets the field alight. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 2 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) puts in a race-winning run. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek)

Cycling South Africa selected its cross country and downhill teams for the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Saint-Ann in Canada from August 31 to September 5.

Burry Stander, the 2009 Under 23 World Champion, will lead the elite men's cross country team, and he'll be joined by Matthys Beukes. Yolande Speedy will represent the elite women.

World Cup leader Greg Minnaar will lead the men's downhill squad, which also includes Johann Potgieter and Andrew Neethling.

The marathon World Championship team will be announced shortly.

A full roster is below.

South African Cross Country Team for the Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men

Burry Stander

Matthys Beukes

Elite woman

Yolande Speedy

Under 23 men

Rourke Croeser

Phillip Buys

Under 23 woman

Mariska Strauss

Junior men

James Reid

Luke Roberts

Arno du Toit

Junior woman

Candice Neethling

South African Downhill Team for the Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men

Greg Minnaar

Johann Potgieter

Andrew Neethling



