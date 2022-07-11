Soudal-QuickStep reveal new 2023 colours, confirm five-year sponsorship

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl have confirmed that the Belgian team will become Soudal-QuickStep in 2023 with the adhesive brand moving across from Lotto Soudal to boost the team’s budget for the next five years.

The team revealed the new jersey and team colours for 2023 at a special event on the Tour de France rest day in Morzine, with the team’s dark blue colours including a white area ands red stripe across the chest in 2023 to highlight the Soudal and QuickStep logo.

“I’m proud to announce that for the next five years Soudal will join us,” veteran team manager Patrick Lefevere announced.

“I’m an old guy in cycling but I think this is the first time in my career that I can announce an agreement for five years. That’s also why I’m still here and not retired. I’m proud to be here and to announce this news,” Lefevere said.

Soudal has been in cycling for nine years but opted to join forces with Lefevere, who has Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, Fabio Jakobsen and others on his successful roster.

Lotto Soudal have already announced the addition of a new co-title sponsor for the 2023 season, with cloud computing company Dstny coming on board to replace Soudal. Window manufacturer Deceuninck left Lefevere’s team to sponsor Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team in the Belgian sponsor merry-go-round.

“We rode as Soudal Lotto in international races outside of Belgium and we were aware that cycling sponsorship is a really good part of our marketing mix. It gives you a lot of exposure,” Soudal CEO Dirk Coorevits said at the announcement in Morzine.

“I think we can go to the next level with Patrick and with QuickStep. They’ve achieved many things and are the most successful team in the last ten years. We wanted to pair with them because we share the chase ambitions.”

QuickStep will return to a prominent place on the front of the jersey, below Soudal, as they enter the 20th year of their sponsorship.

“We want to create stability so that the riders can make good races, good performances and so that we can all cheer for them together,” Ruben Desmet, the CEO of Unilin Flooring - Quick Step said.

“It’s important now to create the stability to create a team that can win. We have two strong building materials companies from the same sector.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the jersey cross the line first for many times. I think we’ll like the jersey as we progress and see more and more victories.”

In the absence of world champion Julian Alaphilippe, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl are targeting stage victories at this year’s Tour de France. Yves Lampaert won the opening time trial stage in Copenhagen and Fabio Jakobsen won in Nyborg.

Lampaert showed off the new jersey, sparking questions about his future at the team. Lefevere revealed a deal is close to extend Lampaert’s contract with a bigger budget for 2023.

“For sure the budget will increase but all the guys have agents and want more money, then there’s the Belgian minister who wants more for social security payments. After we’ve paid this we’ll see what remains to invest in the team.” Lefevere said, not saying anything about Mark Cavendish’s role in the team after reports he has not been offered a place for 2023.

“We already have a winning team, with 13 nationalities. and we’ll try to keep what we have and continue at this level. Sometimes you say yes, sometimes you say no,” Lefevere said.

“Yves and I are both from West Flanders and if I shake hands it counts more than a contract. A deal is not signed yet but his agent has put a pistol to my head and I think we’ll have an agreement for the next few years.”

Evenepoel will target this year’s Vuelta a Espana and could make his Tour de France debut in 2023 but the Soudal CEO avoided making any selection decisions.

“We’re on a journey for five years and we want to grow gradually,” Coorevits said.

“We’re not responsible for saying who should ride which race. For sure Remco is one of the main riders in the team but we don’t want to interfere, we can only ask the riders to do their best and make us proud. I don’t want to put too much pressure on Remco.”

“We like some pressure but not too much,” Lefevere added.

“We like the money but not for it to be too much involved in sportive plans. We’re not stressed. A five year deal does not mean we go to sleep now but I won’t push the riders and never put pressure on them.”