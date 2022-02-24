Lotto Soudal to become Lotto-Dstny for 2023 with addition of new title sponsor

Lotto Soudal have announced the addition of a new co-title sponsor for the 2023 season, with cloud telecoms company Dstny coming on board to replace the QuickStep-bound Soudal adhesive brand.

The team is set to become known as Lotto-Dstny from 2023, while the agreement with Dstny will run at least until the end of 2024. The new sponsorship deal secures the team's future in the peloton after the departure of Soudal, which had been co-title sponsor since the 2015 season.

Lotto Soudal general manager John Lelangue commented that the new deal enables the team to continue the team's long-held commitment to cycling, with the team's place in the peloton stretching back all the way to 1985.

"Dstny and our cycling team are a perfect match of two Belgian organisations with international ambitions," Lelangue said.

"We can offer them brand awareness on the very highest international cycling stage, while Dstny enables us to further expand our long-term commitment to Belgian cycling.

"We are very happy with Dstny's enthusiasm and strong commitment to be part of our team for the next two years. Our team is going for stage victories in the Tour de France and wins in major Classics. This year and in the future.

"Developing young talent, both men and women, is in our DNA. That is why we invest not only in our WorldTeam, but also in our development and women's team. Through this partnership Dstny acquires a place in the future and history of Belgian cycling."

Dstny is a provider of "modern business communication solutions based on cloud technology" and will see the company logo added to the team's kit from next season, while a change in team colours could also be afoot. Lotto Soudal have raced in red and white since 2015, though Dstny's company colours of teal, white and orange could mean a new look for the squad.

Lotto Soudal have enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 season, already racking up seven victories, including Maxim Van Gils' overall win at the Saudi Tour and two wins apiece via Tim Wellens and Caleb Ewan.

The squad is battling for its place in the WorldTour for the 2023-25 license period, with 18 places up for grabs and the likes of Arkéa-Samsic and possibly Alpecin-Fenix aiming to move up from ProTeam level.

The Belgian squad currently lie seventh in the early-season UCI points rankings, whereas last season they were ranked 18th ahead of just three other WorldTour teams.