Soudal-QuickStep complete 2024 squad with Dutch U23 champion Pepijn Reinderink

Soudal-Quick Step have completed their 2024 roster by promoting development team rider and Dutch U23 national champion, Pepijn Reinderink, to the elite squad until 2025 in a dream move for the Dutchman.

Soudal-Quick Step presented ten new riders at their team presentation last week and Reinderink becoms their 11th signing, along with Mikel Landa, Gianni Moscon, the USA's Luke Lamperti and a number of other young riders. Reinderink is the fifth rider to step up from the Soudal-Quick Step development team.

Reinderink impressed during 2023, prompting Patrick Lefevere to promote him early at just 21 years old. Reinderink will make his debut for Soudal-Quick Step next week at the Challenge Mallorca one-day races.

“It feels pretty special to turn pro with the team I’ve been dreaming of riding for my entire life,” said Reinderink.

“I’m coming here after a nice spell with the Devo Team, where I progressed a lot, and now I’m looking forward to continuing my development and to helping the squad whenever possible. I want to thank the team for the confidence shown in me. I am excited to ride at the highest level and can’t wait to get things started.”

Reinderink moved to the Soudal-QuickStep setup after two years on Development Team DSM, but he started his journey into cycling on the highly touted Acrog-Balen BC Junior team.

The Belgian junior squad has overseen the development of some of cycling’s biggest stars such as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Reinderink was there at the same time as fellow young prospects Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) and now teammate William Junior Lecerf.

Lecerf and Reinderink are two of the five riders making the internal jump to the WorldTour Squad with Gil Gelders, Warre Vangheluwe and Jordi Warlop also joining them.

Youth has been invested in heavily at Soudal-QuickStep with Luke Lamperti (21) and Paul Magnier (19) making their neo-pro debuts in 2024 after joining from Trinity Racing and talented young French rider Antoine Huby (22) also singing for two years from Vendée U.

Reinderink’s highlight of the season was his solo win at the U23 Dutch national championships where he won by 20 seconds after attacking relentlessly throughout the day and eventually distancing the field during the run into Sittard-Geleen.

He also took two top-ten stage finishes at the Giro Next Gen and won the opening stage of Triptyque Ardennais.

The team described him as a "spectacular rider who likes bringing the race to life by launching some impressive long-range attacks."

Team manager Patrick Lefevere believes he can utilise this race craft, alongside strong foundations to hit the ground running at WorldTour level.

“Pepijn impressed us last season not only with his exploits on the road, but also with his work ethic,” said Lefevere.

“He is a rider who can climb, time trial, and who loves going on the attack, and we are confident he will fit in immediately in our team. We believe in young riders and in supporting them, and this move – the fifth rider to join us this year after a season with our devo squad – confirms that this project is a solid one.”