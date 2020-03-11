Soren Kragh Andersen beats the best in Paris-Nice time trial – Video highlights

Soren Kragh Andersen shocked the best in Paris-Nice to win the stage 4 time trial Wednesday in Saint-Amand-Montrond. The Team Sunweb Dane covered the 15km course in 18:51 to beat race leader Max Schachmann (Bora-hansgrohe) by six seconds and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) by 12.



It was a tense finale for Kragh Andersen after Schachmann, who started last as race leader, posted the fastest time at the intermediate check. The German faded in the closing kilometres, however, and Andersen took Sunweb's first WorldTour win of the season.



Schachmann's effort didn't go unrewarded, however, as he extended his general classification lead to 58 seconds now over Andersen and to 1:01 over teammate Felix Groeschartner. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up nation) is fourth at 1:05, while continuing revelation Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished 24th on the stage and maintained his fifth-place spot at 1:06 back.



The race continues Thursday with a 227km fifth stage from Gannat to La Côte-Saint-André.