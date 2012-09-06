Sohrabi leaving Lotto Belisol after one year

Image 1 of 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Lotto Belisol will part ways at the end of this season with Mehdi Sohrabi. The Iranian sprinter who dominated the Asian Tour in 2011 was unable to replicate his form at the level of competition in the WorldTour.

Sohrabi led the Asian Tour last year, riding for Tabriz Petrochemical. His many wins brought him many UCI points, making him an attractive candidate for a higher-ranked team. Lotto Belisol was able to sign him, and later admitted that his points were a significant factor in their obtaining a WorldTour licence for 2012.

"The WorldTour level is too high," team manger Marc Sergeant told sporza.be. Sohrabi's only top result this years was second place in the Asian championships road race.

"He realizes that the WorldTour level was much too ambitious for him," Sergeant said. His future plans are still up in the air. "He has not yet decided whether he will again ride in Iran or just stop."