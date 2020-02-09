Snow and freezing temperatures expected for 'epic' Old Man Winter Rally

Organisers are expecting snow and freezing temperatures ahead of the Old Man Winter Rally in Colorado, in the USA, on Sunday.

The line up for the event is impressive, with US road race champion Alex Howes (EF Pro Cycling) joined by Peter Stetina and Ian Boswell – with the latter set to make his gravel-racing debut as part of the Wahoo squad. Dirty Kanza winners Colin Strickland and Amity Rockwell are also on the start sheet, with around 1,200 participants expected to line up over two course distances.

"The forecast is looking like it will be the most epic Old Man Winter Rally ever. The energy out here is super upbeat and everybody is excited to embrace the winter weather," Josh Kravetz, the event's founder and president of Adventure Fit, told Cyclingnews via email on Saturday.

Snow has been falling in the area for over a week and, although there was a slight let-up on Saturday, another overnight fall is expected.

"Currently, the sun is shining bright and melting the snow on the roads, making it pretty slushy and muddy. More snow is expected to be falling early morning tomorrow with the temperature not getting above freezing all day," added Kravetz.

Due to the conditions, organisers are expecting several riders to switch from the 100km course to the short 50km version, but the racing will still push participants to their limits. Riders will take on a mixed terrain of tarmac with long stretches of gravel roads, bringing competitors back into Lyons for the finish.

Cyclingnews will have race coverage and results from the race on Sunday evening.