Peter Stetina: From the WorldTour to gravel racing - Podcast

In this episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Floyds of Leadville and Pinarello, we kick off 2020 with an exclusive interview with Peter Stetina.

The American rider turned away from the WorldTour at the end of the 2019 campaign, and is now preparing for a change in direction as he embarks on a season of gravel races.

In late December, we sat down with Stetina, who enjoyed ten years at the top of elite racing at the WorldTour level.

He talks about his time in the sport, stage racing, almost losing his leg after a career-threatening crash, and how his accident forced him to take stock of everything around him.

"I'm stepping away in my prime," Stetina tells us, as he looks back on a decade-long career that has spanned a number of high-profile teams.

Stetina also talks about his charity work and the causes close to him, before opening up about his hopes for the future, as he enters a new phase of his life.

We hope you enjoy our discussion with Peter Stetina.

