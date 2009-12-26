Slámová signs with Team Vienne Futuroscope

Gabriela Slámová shows off her new team's jersey. (Image credit: Michal Frantik)

Gabriela Slámová has signed a contract with the professional French UCI Women's Team Vienne Futuroscope. The 18-year-old will join her new team for her first race in Futuroscope colors in February 2010.

The 2009 junior Czech national road race champion is one of Czech's best female road racers. She has competed at the European and World Championships on the road and the track and earned several top-three finishes there. She's also raced the Hana Tour stage race and the Peace Race in Jevicko.

"I'm 120 percent happy with this season. I gave too much time and effort to cycling this year, but I'm really happy that all that energy paid off in the form of medals in the European and World Championships."

The talented young rider added that she was happy about her new contract and team and offered words of thanks to those who helped and supported her throughout the year.