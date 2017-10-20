Sky extend with Kiryienka

Image 1 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) riding to fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) Image 5 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) was fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vasil Kiryienka will ride on in Team Sky kit next season. The British Worldtour outfit delivered the news via a short Twitter video on Friday.

Coming over from Movistar in 2013, Kiryienka, has served as a key component in Sky's Grand Tour squads, making nine Grand Tour starts in his five years with the team. He supported Chris Froome during three of his four career Tour de France victories, including this season's.

An all-round talent, the 36-year-old Belarusian has won stages in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in addition to claiming his most notable career result in Richmond in 2015: a gold medal in the World Championship individual time trial.

He followed that up with a silver medal in 2016. Kiryienka finished fifth in the event last month in Bergen, while playing a role in Sky's team time trial bronze.