Sky announces new co-sponsor

Image 1 of 3 Tim Howkins, Chief Executive of IG Group, and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gave it everything in the timetrial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky celebrate their first team time trial victory (Image credit: AFP)

IG Markets, an international market-maker in financial derivatives and part of the IG Group, has been announced as an official partner of Team Sky from the start of the 2011 cycling season.

Team Sky will carry the IG Markets brand on the collar and seat of all team kit for next season, starting with the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia in January.

"To start our second season with a world-leading partner in IG Markets is great news and a real testament to both our ambitions and achievements to date," added Dave Brailsford, Team Principal for Team Sky. "We are pleased to welcome them into the team and onto our kit."

Tim Howkins, Chief Executive of IG Group said: "Although we have sponsored sports teams in the past, this is certainly our most significant venture so far. Cycling is currently going through a renaissance and we believe it has a specific appeal to our target audiences."

IG Markets will be offering members of the public the opportunity to race against some of the team's stars - including Bradley Wiggins - on a set of Wattbikes. The event will be held in the City of London on Friday, November 26. For more details visit www.igmarkets.co.uk/cycling.

