Skjelmose apologises to Wout van Aert for spreading rumour he'd quit Tour de France

Mattias Skjelmose has apologized for spreading the rumour ahead of stage 10 that Wout van Aert was due to leave the Tour de France immediately.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is expected to quit the Tour if – and only if – his partner gives birth to their second child.

The Belgian already spent a fair proportion of his time after stage 10 denying the story, when it had already emerged that Lidl-Trek climber Skjelmose had likely been behind the fake news.

Skjelmose later admitted before stage 11 that he had been responsible, telling Belgian agency Sporza that "it was stupid of me and I apologize for that."

"We had discussed [Van Aert's exit] during the [pre-stage 10] team meeting on the bus. Then I said in an interview with Danish television that Jumbo-Visma were going to work hard during the stage for Van Aert as he was heading home."

Skjelmose said he could comprehend if Van Aert and Jumbo-Visma had been irritated by these comments.

"He sent me a message and I replied to him. I hope I can apologise to him personally during a stage and then after that, the whole issue will be laid to rest.

"It was stupid of me. I understand that Wout and his team are angry with me."

After stage 10, Van Aert had played down the story, having phoned home to confirm there had been no change to the expected, post-Tour due date.

He told journalists: "I'm in the Tour and hopefully for as long as possible."